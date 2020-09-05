CITY OF CHINO - NOTICE OF NOMINEES  FOR PUBLIC OFFICE

NOTICE OF NOMINEES
FOR PUBLIC OFFICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following persons have been nominated for the offices designated to be filled at the General Municipal Election to be held in the City of Chino on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
For Mayor (Four-Year Term) Vote for One:
Christopher Edward Hutchinson
Eunice M. Ulloa
For Member of the City Council, District 1 (Four-Year Term) Vote for One:
Christopher Flores
Paul A. Rodriguez
For Member of the City Council, District 4 (Four-Year Term) Vote for One:
Anthony M. Honoré
Erskine S. Dunson
Karen C. Comstock
Brandy Jones
Angela Robles
City Clerk
Publish: September 5, 2020
