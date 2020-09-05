NOTICE OF NOMINEES

FOR PUBLIC OFFICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following persons have been nominated for the offices designated to be filled at the General Municipal Election to be held in the City of Chino on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

For Mayor (Four-Year Term) Vote for One:

    Christopher Edward Hutchinson

    Eunice M. Ulloa

For Member of the City Council, District 1 (Four-Year Term) Vote for One:

    Christopher Flores

    Paul A. Rodriguez

For Member of the City Council, District 4 (Four-Year Term) Vote for One:

    Anthony M. Honoré

    Erskine S. Dunson

    Karen C. Comstock

    Brandy Jones

Angela Robles

City Clerk

Publish:  September 5, 2020

CITY OF CHINO - NOTICE OF NOMINEES  FOR PUBLIC OFFICE

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.