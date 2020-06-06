NOTICE INVITING TO BID PROJECT:

IFB#20208010 – CHINO BRANCH LIBRARY CHILLER REPLACEMENT PROJECT

SCOPE OF WORK: Available electronically through City of Chino PlanetBids https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=26384. Refer to Invitation Number “IFB #20208010. MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING: Wednesday June 17 at 1:00 PM. BIDS DUE: 2:00 PM, Tuesday, June 30, 2020 electronically through PlanetBids. BONDS: 10%Bid Bond, 100% Payment Bond, and 100% Performance Bond. MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: Prevailing Wage, Cert. Payroll & CA Contractor’s License “C-20”. See Section 1770 of the California Labor Code for prevailing wage rate determinations: www.dir.ca.gov. All work performed on public works project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR.