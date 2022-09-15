NOTICE OF SALE
OF REAL PROPERTY
AT PRIVATE SALE
Case No. 20STPB00262
Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Los Angeles.
In the matter of the Estate of The Dana Rosas Family Revocable Trust dated August 2, 2019, Settlor.
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at private sale, on or after August 29, 2022, at the office of COX LAW GROUP, INC., 23326 Hawthorne Blvd., Ste. 390, Torrance, CA 90505, to the highest and best bidder, and subject to confirmation by said Superior Court, all right, title and interest of said Settlor in and to all the certain real property situated in the County of San Bernardino, State of California, described as follows:
APN: 1016-201-42-0000
Commonly known as: 12455 Norton Avenue, Chino, CA 91710.
Terms of sale are cash in lawful money of the United States on confirmation of sale, or part cash and balance upon such terms and conditions as are agreeable to the personal representative. Deposit which is deemed reasonable by the personal representative.
Bids or offers to be in writing and will be received at the aforesaid office at any time after the first publication hereof and before date of sale.
Dated: August 5, 2022
JAMES LEE LAWSON, Trustee of said Settlor
COX LAW GROUP INC
23326 HAWTHORNE BLVD
STE 390
TORRANCE CA 90505
CN989319 ROSAS Aug 13, 20, 27, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 440-22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.