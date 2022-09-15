NOTICE OF SALE

OF REAL PROPERTY

AT PRIVATE SALE

Case No. 20STPB00262

                Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Los Angeles.

                In the matter of the Estate of The Dana Rosas Family Revocable Trust dated August 2, 2019, Settlor.

                Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at private sale, on or after August 29, 2022, at the office of COX LAW GROUP, INC., 23326 Hawthorne Blvd., Ste. 390, Torrance, CA 90505, to the highest and best bidder, and subject to confirmation by said Superior Court, all right, title and interest of said Settlor in and to all the certain real property situated in the County of San Bernardino, State of California, described as follows:

                APN: 1016-201-42-0000

                Commonly known as: 12455 Norton Avenue, Chino, CA 91710.

                Terms of sale are cash in lawful money of the United States on confirmation of sale, or part cash and balance upon such terms and conditions as are agreeable to the personal representative. Deposit which is deemed reasonable by the  personal representative.

                Bids or offers to be in writing and will be received at the aforesaid office at any time after the first publication hereof and before date of sale.

                Dated: August 5, 2022

JAMES LEE LAWSON, Trustee of said Settlor

COX LAW GROUP INC

23326 HAWTHORNE BLVD

STE 390

TORRANCE CA 90505

CN989319 ROSAS Aug 13, 20, 27, 2022

Chino Valley Champion            440-22

