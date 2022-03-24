CITY OF CHINO - NOTICE OF  CITY COUNCIL  PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF
CITY COUNCIL
PUBLIC HEARING
Please take notice that, on April 5, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, at Chino City Hall in the City Council Chambers, 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, California, the City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the following matter:
Resolution 2022‑019 Adopting The Storm Drain Master Plan Update, Subarea No. 2 – The Preserve – A request to adopt the Storm Drain Master Plan Update, Subarea No. 2 – The Preserve, a comprehensive update to analyze, compile the hydrology and hydraulic studies, and recommend future drainage facilities needed to support the impact of development. The update will be used by staff to prioritize and estimate the costs associated with the storm drain collection system through the build-out of The Preserve.
All interested residents and stakeholders are invited to attend and, if desired, provide testimony at this public hearing. All supporting documentation is available on the City’s website at https://www.cityofchino.org/193/Master-Plan-of-Drainage. Written comments will be accepted by the City Clerk through April 5, 2022, 5:30 p.m., or at the hearing. Questions regarding the project may be directed to Jesus Plasencia, Assistant City Engineer, at (909) 334-3417 or via email at jplasencia@cityofchino.org.
Be advised that should you wish to challenge the decision of the Chino City Council on this pending project, you shall be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised during the public hearing described in this notice.
Angela Robles
City Clerk
Publish date: March 26, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 181-22
