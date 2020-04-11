CITY OF CHINO - NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
DATE: Tuesday, April 21, 2020
TIME: 7:00 p.m.
PLACE: This hearing will NOT be held in the City Council Chambers but rather telephonically and electronically through Zoom to ensure the public health and safety by limiting human contact that could spread the COVID-19 virus, pursuant to Section 3 of Executive Order N-29-20, issued by Governor Newsom on March 17, 2020. See instructions below.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Chino Hills will hold a public hearing at the time and place indicated above to consider Extension of Time 20EXT01.
PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The applicant, Lennar (formerly CalAtlantic Group, Inc.), is requesting approval for a two (2) year extension of time for Tentative Tract Map 16414, which was originally approved by the City Council on April 25, 2006. The approved tentative map subdivides 23.74 acres into a 5-acre commercial lot and a residential lot with 280 apartment units. The extension of time for the tract map includes a land use change application to remove the commercial component and develop the site with a total 220 townhomes.
PROJECT LOCATION: The project site is located southwest of Butterfield Ranch Road and Avenida De Portugal.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that a determination has been made that the proposed project has incorporated adequate mitigation and will not have a significant impact on the environment. An environmental review was completed for the project and an Environmental Impact Report (EIR) and Mitigation Monitoring Program were adopted by the City Council on April 25, 2006 (SCH#200408134), pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines and the City of Chino Hills Local Procedures for Implementing CEQA. As the current application requests an extension of time for the project as it was approved, there is no potential for the application to cause a significant effect on the environment. Therefore, the proposed extension of time is exempt from CEQA pursuant to Section 15061(b)(3) Review for Exemption of the CEQA Guidelines.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that if you challenge the above described project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Planning Commission at, or prior to, the public hearing.
ALL PERSONS INTERESTED are invited to be present and comment remotely as follows:
Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone, or Android device:
Please use this URL https://zoom.us/j/2685759176
PLEASE NOTE: If joining the meeting via Zoom, your phone number will appear on the screen.
Or join by phone: *67 1-669-900-6833
Enter Meeting ID: 268 575 9176
If you want to comment during the public comment portion of the agenda, Press *9 and we will select you from the meeting cue.
Please be advised that joining the meeting may display your telephone number or computer name. Options are available to anonymize this information. Contact the Planning Commission Secretary if you need help with this option.
To give the Planning Commission Secretary adequate time to print out your comments for consideration at the meeting, please submit your written comments prior to 5:30 p.m.; or if you are unable to email, please call the Planning Commission’s Secretary at (909) 364-2742 by 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
If you wish to have your written comments read to the Commissioners during the hearing, please indicate in the Subject Line "FOR ORAL COMMENT ON LENNAR." Comments that you want read to the Council will be subject to the three-minute time limitation (approximately 350 words).
Written comments that are only to be provided to Commission and not read at the meeting are not subject to a word limit and will be distributed to the Commission prior to the meeting.
Please note that if you join the hearing by calling in on the telephone rather than through a device with video, you will not be able to view PowerPoint. If you would like a copy of the PowerPoint provided to you ahead of time, please contact the Planning Commission Secretary at 909-364-2742 prior to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 to obtain a copy.
Pursuant to the Executive Order, and in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance to participate in the Commission meeting, please contact the Planning Commission Secretary, (909) 364-2742 within 48 hours of the meeting. Additional information regarding this project may be obtained from Kim Zuppiger, Contract Planner with the Community Development Department at kzuppiger@chinohills.org or (909) 364-2761 DATED: April 7, 2019
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, April 11, 2020 245-20
