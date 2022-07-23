CITY OF CHINO  - ORDINANCE NO. 2022-012  

SUMMARY FOR PUBLICATION -
ORDINANCE NO. 2022-012
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO, CALIFORNIA, ADDING SECTION 9.89 OF THE CHINO MUNICIPAL CODE ESTABLISHING REGULATIONS PROHIBITING THE UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF CATALYTIC CONVERTERS IN THE CITY
Ordinance No. 2022-012 adds Section 9.89 to the Chino Municipal Code establishing regulations and making it unlawful to possess a catalytic converter that is not attached to a vehicle without valid documentation or proof of lawful possession.
Ordinance No. 2022-012 was adopted by the Chino City Council on July 19, 2022 by the following votes:
AYES: Comstock, Pocock, Flores, Lucio, Ulloa
NOES: None
ABSENT: None
A copy of the full text of the Ordinance is available in the office of the City Clerk of the City of Chino.
Angela Robles, City Clerk
Publish: July 23, 2022
