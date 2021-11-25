Chino Valley Independent
Fire District
Notice of Public Hearing
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of the Chino Valley Independent Fire District will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at a Special Board Meeting. Location of the meeting is at Fire District Administrative Office, located at 14011 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
The Public Hearing is to hear any and all input from the community prior to drawing proposed boundary lines as part of a project to draw new district maps to transition from at-large to by-division elections in the Fire District.
All interested parties are invited and encouraged to attend the Public Hearing and to provide input. Written comments will also be addressed. Please direct all questions and correspondence to the Fire District Administrative Office attention Clerk of the Board at (909) 902-8805 or by email at districting@chofire.org. Request for Spanish translation should be requested 72 hours prior to the meeting.
Publish November 27, 2021 and December 4, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 586-21
