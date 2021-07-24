CHINO VALLEY INDEPENDENT FIRE DISTRICT
2021 WEED ABATEMENT
NOTICE OF ASSESSMENT HEARING
Properties within the Chino Valley Independent Fire District (Fire District) which have been billed by the Fire District for weed abatement inspection and administration services or contractor services to clear properties of weeds will be discussed by the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors will review and consider filing all unpaid bills for service as a lien against the property from Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 and will hold an Assessment Hearing on August 4, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at the Fire District Headquarters, 14011 City Center Dr., Chino Hills, CA 91709.
A list of all properties being considered, the abatement cost report for such properties, and a copy of this notice with the date and time when the cost report will be submitted to the Board for confirmation will be posted on or near the chamber door of the District’s Board of Directors at Fire District Headquarters, 14011 City Center Dr., Chino Hills on July 21, 2021 and on the Fire District website at CVIFD.org.
At the time of the Assessment Hearing, the Board will hear the cost report and any objections of any property owners liable to be assessed for the work of abatement. The Board may make such modifications in the report as it deems necessary, prior to confirming the report. All interested persons are invited and encouraged to appear remotely or in person and be heard on the matter prior to any approval to file a lien.
_______________________________
Sandra Heney
Clerk of the Board
Posted: July 21, 2021
Published: July 24, 2021 and July 31, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 372-21
