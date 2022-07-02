CITY OF CHINO HILLS - NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING  CITY OF CHINO HILLS  VELLANO LANDSCAPE AND LIGHTING DISTRICT  RESOLUTION NO. 2022R-042

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
CITY OF CHINO HILLS
VELLANO LANDSCAPE AND LIGHTING DISTRICT
RESOLUTION NO. 2022R-042
A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS, ACTING IN ITS CAPACITY AS THE GOVERNING BODY OF CHINO HILLS VELLANO LANDSCAPING AND LIGHTING DISTRICT, APPROVING THE PRELIMINARY ENGINEER’S REPORT, DECLARING INTENTION TO LEVY AND COLLECT ASSESSMENTS, AND GIVING NOTICE OF AND SETTING THE TIME AND PLACE OF THE HEARING FOR THE LEVY OF THE PROPOSED ASSESSMENT.
WHEREAS, on February 8, 2022, the City Council of the City of Chino Hills adopted Resolution No. 2022R-010, ordering an Engineer's Report for annual assessments for Chino Hills Vellano Landscaping and Lighting District streetlighting, open space, park, landscaping, fencing, and irrigation maintenance, and other similar appurtenances, along with the addition of new capital facilities and improvements of similar nature as provided in the Engineer's Report; and
WHEREAS, the City Council is the governing body of the Chino Hills Vellano Landscaping and Lighting District, pursuant to the provisions of the Landscape and Lighting Act of 1972 (Streets and Highways Code, Section 22500 et seq., State of California).
NOW THEREFORE, THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS DOES HEREBY RESOLVE, DETERMINE AND ORDER AS FOLLOWS:
SECTION 1. That the public interest and convenience require, and it is the intention of the City Council, to levy and collect for the expenses necessary for the maintenance of Chino Hills Vellano Landscaping and Lighting District.
SECTION 2. That the improvements to the District shall only include improvements that were previously authorized by the District.
SECTION 3. That the Chino Hills Vellano Landscape and Lighting District is generally located in the southern portion of the City of Chino Hills near and along the current terminus of Woodview Road (Old Soquel Canyon Road). This development is generally located south of Chino Hills Parkway, west of Peyton Drive, and east of Old Carbon Canyon Road.
SECTION 4. That the Engineer's Report for the proposed Chino Hills Vellano Landscaping and Lighting Assessment District annual assessments was filed with the City Clerk and submitted to the City Council this date. The Engineer’s Report may be referred to for a full and detailed description of the improvements, the boundaries of the assessment district, and any zones therein and the proposed assessments upon assessable lots and parcels of land within the District.
SECTION 5. The City Clerk is hereby directed to give notice pursuant to Street and Highways Code Section 22552 and 22553, as applicable. The City Council shall consider all oral statements and written protests made or filed by any interested person.
SECTION 6. That on July 12, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., the City Council will conduct a Public Hearing in the Council Chambers of City Hall located at 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, to give all interested persons an opportunity to hear and be heard on the proposed assessments to be levied on Chino Hills Vellano Landscaping and Lighting District for Fiscal Year 2022-23, as contained in the Engineer's Report on file in the City Clerk's Office.
SECTION 7. That on July 12, 2022, 7:00 p.m., the City Council will vote to approve the proposed assessments to be levied on Chino Hills Vellano Landscaping and Lighting District for fiscal year 2022-23, as contained in the Engineer's Report on file in the City Clerk's Office.
SECTION 8. That the assessment is proposed to increase annually by the greater of 3% or percentage change in the Consumer Price Index from January of the Prior Year to January of the Current Year.
SECTION 9. The City Clerk shall certify as to the adoption of this Resolution.
PASSED, APPROVED, AND ADOPTED this 25th day of May 2022.
Dated: June 29, 2022
s/Cheryl Balz, City Clerk
Publish: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, July 2, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 360-22
