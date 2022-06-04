DAILY JOURNAL - STATE OF CALIFORNIA  DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS AND REHABILITATION  BIDDER NOTICE

STATE OF CALIFORNIA
DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS AND REHABILITATION
BIDDER NOTICE
CALIFORNIA INSTITUTION FOR MEN
AIR COOLING, FACILITY A
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) intends to receive bids and issue a contract for the the installation of new roof-mounted heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment to replace existing roof-mounted heating and ventilation equipment of the eight (8) Facility A Housing Units at the California Institution for Men (CIM) located in Chino, California.
PRIME CONTRACTORS INTERESTED IN BIDDING MUST ATTEND THE SCHEDULED MANDATORYPRE-BID CONFERENCE AND WALK-THROUGH. The mandatory walk-through of the project construction site will be conducted after the pre-bid conference. For more information regarding security clearance to be eligible to attend the mandatory pre-bid conference and walk-through refer to the Notice to Contractors, available at http://caleprocure.ca.gov/pages/ or http:// www.e-arc.com/ca/sacramento.
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS which includes the Projected Timetable & all bid information is available to view and download on the Cal eProcure website at http://caleprocure.ca.gov/pages/ or questions regarding downloading documents should be directed to the Fi$Cal Service Center at 1-855-421-6355. Reference Bid Number C5610801-D.
CDCR Contact: Kathy Reyna
E-mail: Katherine.Reyna@cdcr.ca.gov
DRAWINGS & SPECIFICATIONS: Drawings, Specifications, and a sample Bid Proposal Package for this project can be obtained by contacting ARC Northern California at (916) 443-1322. The bid documents can also be viewed and ordered by selecting the project from the online plan well at the ARC Northern California Public Planroom by going to www.e-arc.com/ca/sacramento. Click on the “Order from PlanWell” button, the click the “Go” button under the Public Planroom Heading. Please note when using Internet Explorer compatibility view must be turned on to see the project list (Tools -> Compatibility View Settings -> add www.e-arc.com). Questions in regards to the website can be directed to the PlanWell team at ARC Sacramento by calling 916-443-1322 or e-mailing sac.planwell@e-arc.com. Bid documents may be purchased either in hard copy of electronic media format.
Drawings & specifications may also be viewed at local builder's exchanges.
STATE'S DISABLED VETERAN BUSINESS ENTERPRISE (DVBE) 3% MINIMUM PARTICIPATION GOAL IS A REQUIREMENT OF THIS PROJECT.
In accordance with M&VC §999.5(a) and PCC §10115, an incentive will be given to bidders who provide DVBE participation.
Award of a contract is dependent upon the availability of interim financing or bond proceeds to fund construction of the project. The State's Estimate for the project is approximately $11,700,000.00.
6/4, 6/11/22
CNS-3590939#
Publish: June 4, 11, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 294-22
