NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE Business & Professional Code Section 21700-21707 Notice is hereby given by the undersigned that a public lien sale of the following described personal property will be held on September 30, 2022, at 1:00pm. This lien sale shall be conducted online at www. storagetreasures.com and the contents to be auctioned will be posted at least five (5) days before the sale date. Final bids will be placed by 1:00 PM on September 30, 2022. The property is stored at Chino Hills Self Storage located at 15315 Red Barn Ct. Chino Hills, Ca 91709. The undersigned will accept cash bids to satisfy a Lien for past due rent and incident incurred. The items to be sold are generally described as follows: Furniture, Mattresses, Household items Heriberto Galindo Dated: 09/14/2022 Chino Hills Self Storage 909-393-8898 tel. Publication Date: 09/17/2022- 09/24/2022 This notice is given in accordance with the provisions of section 21700-21707 et seq. Of Business & Professional Code of the State of California. The owner reserves the right to bid at the sale. All purchased goods are sold “as is” and must be paid for and removed at the time of the sale. Sales subject to prior cancellation in the event of settlement between owner & obligated party. Auctioneer: Storage Treasures, LLC (StorageTreasures.com) AT (480) 397-6503 Bond #63747122 Publish: September 17, 24, 2022 Chino Valley Champion 523-22
