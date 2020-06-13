CITY OF CHINO HILLS - NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
CITY OF CHINO HILLS
LOS SERRANOS LIGHTING MAINTENANCE DISTRICT
RESOLUTION NO. 2020R-041
A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS, ACTING IN ITS CAPACITY AS THE GOVERNING BODY OF CHINO HILLS LOS SERRANOS LIGHTING MAINTENANCE DISTRICT, SETTING THE DATE, TIME, AND PLACE FOR CONFIRMATION OF ANNUAL ASSESSMENTS PURSUANT TO PROVISIONS OF LANDSCAPING AND LIGHTING ACT OF 1972 (STREETS AND HIGHWAYS CODE, SECTION 22500 ET SEQ., STATE OF CALIFORNIA).
WHEREAS, on February 11, 2020 the City Council of the City of Chino Hills adopted Resolution No. 2020R-010 ordering an Engineer’s Report for annual assessments for Chino Hills Los Serranos Lighting Maintenance District street lighting and other similar appurtenances of similar nature as provided in the Engineer’s Report; and
WHEREAS, the City Council has been informed that the Engineer’s Report described in said Resolution setting forth the proposed annual assessments for fiscal year 2020/21 is on file with the City Clerk; and
WHEREAS, the City Council does set June 23, 2020, at 7:00 p.m., remotely through a Zoom webinar as the day, hour, and fixed place for a Public Hearing at which time any and all persons having any objections to the confirmation of the assessments for Fiscal Year 2020-21 do so before the City Council to protest such confirmation. You can join the meeting from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone, or Android device by going to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86197351711. If you do not wish for your name to appear on the screen, then use the drop down menu and click on "rename" to rename yourself to be anonymous. Or join by phone: 1-669-900-6833, Enter Meeting
ID: 861 9735 1711. If you want to comment during the public comment portion of the agenda, Press *9 and we will select you from the meeting cue. PLEASE NOTE: If joining the meeting via Zoom, your phone number will appear on the screen unless you first dial *67 before dialing the number as shown above. Contact the City Clerk’s office if you need help with this option.
NOW THEREFORE, THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS DOES HEREBY RESOLVE, DETERMINE AND ORDER AS FOLLOWS:
SECTION 1. That the public interest and convenience require, and it is the intention of the City Council, to levy and collect within Chino Hills Los Serranos Lighting Maintenance District, general located within the Los Serranos Neighborhood, assessments for the fiscal year 2020/21.
SECTION 2. That the Engineer's Report for the proposed Chino Hills Los Serranos Lighting Maintenance District annual assessments was filed with the City Clerk and submitted to the City Council this date. The Engineer’s Report may be referred to for a full and detailed description of the boundaries of the assessment district, and any zones therein and the proposed assessments upon assessable lots and parcels of land within the District.
SECTION 3. That on June 23, 2020, at 7:00 p.m., the City Council will conduct a public hearing remotely through Zoom and broadcast live on the City's website, pursuant to Section 3 of Executive Order N-29-20, issued by Governor Newsom on
March 17, 2020, to give all interested persons an opportunity to hear and be heard on the proposed assessments to be levied on Chino Hills Los Serranos Lighting Maintenance District for Fiscal Year 2020-21, as contained in the Engineer's Report on file in the City Clerk's Office.
SECTION 4. That on June 23, 2020, 7:00 p.m., the City Council will confirm the proposed assessments to be levied on Chino Hills Los Serranos Lighting Maintenance District for Fiscal Year 2020-21, as contained in the Engineer's Report on file in the City Clerk's Office. The City Council shall consider all oral statements and written protests made or filed by any interested person and may increase or decrease the proposed assessments.
SECTION 5. The City Clerk is hereby directed to give notice pursuant to Street and Highways Code Section 22552 and 22553, as applicable.
SECTION 6. The City Clerk shall certify as to the adoption of this Resolution.
PASSED, APPROVED, AND ADOPTED this 27th day of May, 2020.
Dated: June 10, 2020
s/Cheryl Balz, City Clerk
Publish: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, June 13, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.