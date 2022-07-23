DAILY JOURNAL - NOTICE OF ELECTION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a general district election will be held in the
CHINO VALLEY INDEPENDENT FIRE DISTRICT
in San Bernardino County, on Tuesday, the 8th of November 2022, for the following offices:
Member of the Board of Directors, Division 3, 4-year term, number to be elected - 1
Member of the Board of Directors, Division 5, 4-year term, number to be elected - 1
The qualifications required to be a candidate for the above offices are:
At the time nomination documents are issued, a candidate must be a registered voter residing within the district (and division, if any).
Official candidate filing documents for eligible candidates desiring to file for the above elective offices may be obtained from either the Chino Valley Independent Fire District office, 14011 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, California or from the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters, 777 E. Rialto Avenue, San Bernardino, California, starting on July 18, 2022, and filed no later than 5:00 p.m. on August 12, 2022 at the Registrar of Voters.
The San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters provides candidate filing documents and services by appointment. Visit www.SBCountyElections.com to begin the application process using the My Candidacy Gateway web application and schedule a video conference or in-person appointment. Potential candidates that cannot access the application may call (909) 387-8300 for an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome but may experience some wait time.
If by 5:00 p.m. on August 17, 2022, only one person has been nominated or an insufficient number of persons have been nominated for the above elective offices or no one has been nominated, and if no petition requesting that the election be held has been presented to the officer conducting the election, appointments will be made as prescribed by Section 10515 of the Elections Code.
Si usted necesita una copia en español de este aviso, por favor contacte a la oficina del Registro de Votantes al (909) 387-8300.
Date: July 14, 2022
MICHAEL JIMENEZ, Interim Registrar of Voters
By: Stephenie Shea, Interim Assistant Registrar of Voters
7/23/22
CNS-3606428#
Publish: July 23, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 395-22
