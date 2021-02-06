DAILY JOURNAL - NOTICE INVITING TO BID PROJECT

NOTICE INVITING TO BID PROJECT:
Pine Avenue Street Improvements STAGE 3
SCOPE OF WORK: Street widening on Pine Ave from Meadowhouse Ave to Rincon Meadows Ave, grading, storm drain, box culvert, water relocation, recycled water relocation, and streetlight improvements. Bid documents available electronically by emailing WEBB Associates at annette.trussell@webbassociates.com and malissa.martinez@webbassociates.com.
BIDS DUE: 1:30 PM, March 3, 2021 at Preserve Parkhouse at 15871 Main Street, Chino, CA 91708.
BONDS: 10% Bid Bond.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: Prevailing Wage, Cert. Payroll & CA Contractor's License "A" OR a combination of Class "C" specialty contractor's license(s) sufficient to perform work. See Section 1770 of the California Labor Code for prevailing wage rate determinations: www.dir.ca.gov. All work performed on public works project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR.
2/6, 2/13/21
CNS-3437991#
Chino Valley Champion 49-21
