CITY OF CHINO HILLS - 特别会议/研讨会通知  奇诺岗市

特别会议/研讨会通知
奇诺岗市
特此通知，奇诺岗市市议会将于 2021 年 12 月 14 日下午4 市在市政厅市议会会议室举行特别会议/研讨会，地址是 14000 City Center Drive。
特别会议/研讨会的目的是接受重新区划地图工具软件的演示并回答社区的问题。
会议将提供西班牙语和中文的实时翻译。如需实时反馈月，请与市书记员办公室联系，电话： 909-364-2620，电子邮箱：redistricting@chinohills.org。
根据《美国残疾人法案》，如果您需要特殊帮助才能参加会议，请与市书记员办公室联系，电话：909-364-2620，电子邮箱： cityclerk@chinohills.org。
更多资讯可以在星期一至星期四早晨 7 时30 分至下午 5 时30分和星期五早晨7 时30 分至下午 4 时30 分 (909) 364-2620致电获取。
日期： 2021 年 12 月 1 日
签名/ Cheryl Balz，书记员
发布： Chino Hills Champion
2021年 12 月 11 日，星期六
Chino Valley Champion 612-21
