CITY OF CHINO HILLS - PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE OF
ADOPTION OF
CITY OF CHINO HILLS
ORDINANCE NO. 375
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on October 26, 2021, the City Council of the City of Chino Hills adopted Ordinance No. 375 entitled:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS, AMENDING IN ITS ENTIRETY, CHAPTER 3.40 (VARIOUS FACILITIES FEES), TITLE 3 OF THE CHINO HILLS MUNICIPAL CODE AND FINDING THAT THIS ORDINANCE IS EXEMPT FROM REVIEW UNDER THE CALIFORNIA ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY ACT
The adopted ordinance added procedures to move funding from one project to another within a specific fund. New definitions and other minor changes throughout the chapter facilitated this change. The ordinance also clarified the difference between the Traffic Facilities Fee and the Traffic Impact Fee.
Ordinance No. 375 was adopted by the City Council by the following vote:
Ayes: Johsz, Marquez, Bennett, Rogers
Noes: None
Absent: Moran
A certified copy of the full text of Ordinance No. 375 is available for review in the office of the City Clerk, City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
DATED: October 27, 2021
s/CHERYL BALZ, CITY CLERK
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, October 30, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 549-21
