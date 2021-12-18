CITY OF CHINO HILLS - PUBLIC NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF  CITY OF CHINO HILLS  ORDINANCE NO. 378

PUBLIC NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF
CITY OF CHINO HILLS
ORDINANCE NO. 378
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on December 14, 2021, the City Council of the City of Chino Hills adopted Ordinance No. 378 entitled:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS, AMENDING TITLE 8, SECTION 8.08.020 AND TITLE 16, SECTIONS 16.48.020 AND 16.48.030 OF THE CHINO HILLS MUNICIPAL CODE AND FINDING PROPOSED MUNICIPAL CODE AMENDMENT 21MCA02 EXEMPT FROM REVIEW UNDER THE CALIFORNIA ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY
The Ordinance amends Title 8 of the Chino Hills Municipal Code, Section 8.08.020 to update standards for construction and property maintenance noise, and amends Title 16 of the Chino Hills Municipal Code, Sections 16.48.020 and 16.48.030 to update the City’s noise and vibration regulations.
Ordinance No. 378 was adopted by the City Council by the following vote:
Ayes: Marquez, Rogers, Bennett, Johsz,
Moran
Noes: None
Absent: None
A certified copy of the full text of Ordinance No. 378 is available for review in the office of the City Clerk, City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
DATED: December 15, 2021
s/CHERYL BALZ, CITY CLERK
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, December 18, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 627-21
