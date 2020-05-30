CITY OF CHINO HILLS - PUBLIC NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF  CITY OF CHINO HILLS  ORDINANCE NO 358  

PUBLIC NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF

CITY OF CHINO HILLS

ORDINANCE NO 358

        NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on

May 27, 2020, the City Council of the City of Chino Hills adopted Ordinance No. 358 entitled:

        AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS, AMENDING MUNICIPAL CODE SECTIONS 2.44.160 AND 2.44.190 REQUIRING CITY COUNCIL REVIEW OF NECESSITY FOR CONTINUING LOCAL EMERGENCY EVERY SIXTY DAYS.

        The Ordinance amends Municipal Code Sections 2.44.160 and 2.44.190 requiring City Council review of necessity for continuing local emergency every 60 days.

        Ordinance No. 358 was adopted by the City Council by the following roll call vote:

Ayes:     Bennett, Johsz, Marquez, Moran, Rogers 

        Noes:    None

        Absent:  None

        A copy of the full text of Ordinance

No. 358 is available for review by appointment at the Office of the City Clerk, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, and thereafter Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. by calling (909) 364-2620 to schedule an appointment. 

DATED:  May 28, 2020                                  

s/CHERYL BALZ, CITY CLERK

PUBLISH:  Chino Hills Champion

                  Saturday, May 30, 2020                                               301-20

