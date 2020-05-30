CITY OF CHINO HILLS - PUBLIC NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF  CITY OF CHINO HILLS  ORDINANCE NO 358  

PUBLIC NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF
CITY OF CHINO HILLS
ORDINANCE NO 358
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on
May 27, 2020, the City Council of the City of Chino Hills adopted Ordinance No. 358 entitled:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS, AMENDING MUNICIPAL CODE SECTIONS 2.44.160 AND 2.44.190 REQUIRING CITY COUNCIL REVIEW OF NECESSITY FOR CONTINUING LOCAL EMERGENCY EVERY SIXTY DAYS.
The Ordinance amends Municipal Code Sections 2.44.160 and 2.44.190 requiring City Council review of necessity for continuing local emergency every 60 days.
Ordinance No. 358 was adopted by the City Council by the following roll call vote:
Ayes: Bennett, Johsz, Marquez, Moran, Rogers
Noes: None
Absent: None
A copy of the full text of Ordinance
No. 358 is available for review by appointment at the Office of the City Clerk, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, and thereafter Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. by calling (909) 364-2620 to schedule an appointment.
DATED: May 28, 2020
s/CHERYL BALZ, CITY CLERK
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, May 30, 2020 301-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.