NOTICE INVITING SEALED BIDS FOR CHINO HILLS COMMUNITY PARK ARTIFICIAL TURF REPLACEMENT & IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT PROJECT NO. PK22003 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed bids will be received in the Office of the Chino Hills City Clerk up to the hour of 2:00 p.m. on the 8th day of September, 2022, and will be opened on said date and hour, in public, in the Council Chambers of the Chino Hills City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, California, by the City Clerk, for the following work: Chino Hills Community Park Artificial Turf Replacement & Improvements Project, Project No. PK22003, and shall be tabulated by the City staff, and the result thereof reported to the City Council for its consideration. Complete digital sets of the Contract Documents (on a flash drive) may be obtained beginning Monday, August 29, 2022 at the Public Works Department, Engineering Division, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, California 91709, telephone (909) 364-2770, for a fee of $20.00 per set. Each bid shall be made out on the bid proposal form furnished by the Engineering Division in the bid requirements and specifications, and shall be accompanied by a certified or cashier’s check or bid bond in the amount of ten (10) percent of the amount bid, made payable to the City of Chino Hills, and submitted up to the hour of 2:00 p.m. on the 8th day of September, 2022. Sealed bids shall be submitted in sealed envelopes and marked in the upper left-hand corner “Chino Hills Community Park Artificial Turf Replacement & Improvements Project, Project No. PK22003”, together with the name and address of the bidder. No pre-bid meeting will be held for the project. However, technical questions shall be submitted no later than 2:00 pm on Thursday, September 1, 2022 to the Project Manager, Fe Rama, E-mail: frama@chinohills.org. The City has established a minimum qualification for the prospective bidders for the project. The successful Contractor shall include direct responsibility for the grading, drainage, and base installation for at least six separate synthetic turf projects (minimum of 65,000 square feet of contiguous base area per project) within the last three years and four separate ballfield projects (minimum of 2 fields). Separate projects awarded under one contract may qualify as individual projects. Failure to meet the minimum qualification will render a bidder non-responsive. It shall be mandatory, upon the contractor to whom the contract is awarded, and upon any subcontractor under him, to pay not less than the prevailing rate of wages as established by the City Council as they apply to the work being performed hereunder. Said prevailing rates are available from the State of California Department of Industrial Relations website: http://www.dir. ca.gov/dlsr/pwd/Southern.html. The successful bidder shall be required to enter into a contract with the City of Chino Hills in the manner and form approved by the City Attorney. The City Council reserves the right to reject any and all bids or to waive any informality to the extent permitted by law and reserves the further right to make an award to the lowest responsible bidder found and determined to serve the best interest of the City of Chino Hills. Dated: August 9, 2022 BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS s/CHERYL BALZ, CITY CLERK Publish: Chino Hills Champion August 27, 2022 September 3, 2022 Chino Valley Champion 478-22
