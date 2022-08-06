DAILY JOURNAL - PUBLIC NOTICE

Intent to Adopt a Mitigated Negative Declaration
for the City of Chino State Street Water Treatment Project
The City of Chino has prepared an Initial Study for the State Street Water Treatment Project, which recommends that a MITIGATED NEGATIVE DECLARATION (MND) be issued, and the City has authorized the release of the draft MITIGATED NEGATIVE DECLARATION for public review and comment for the above project.
The proposed project consists of development of a State Street Water Treatment Facility (State Street WTF), which will be a new centralized treatment project that will treat water from Wells 12 and 14 for nitrate, perchlorate, and 1,2,3-TCP. The project also includes installation of offsite water transmission and brine pipelines, improvements to the existing wells, and site improvements. The water treatment facility will have a capacity to treat up to 4,000 gallons per minute (gpm) and the anticipated extraction rate from each well is 2,000 gpm.
The proposed project would provide treatment for nitrate, perchlorate, and 1,2,3 TCP at Wells 12 and 14. Treatment is anticipated to include pretreatment through sand separators followed by cartridge filters (solids removal), 1,2,3-TCP Removal through Granular Activated Carbon (GAC), perchlorate and nitrate removal through a proprietary ion exchange (IX) treatment system, then disinfection and storage in Reservoir 5 before distribution. The IX treatment system generates waste water known as brine, that will be disposed of through a new connection to north Non-Reclaimable Wastewater System (NRWS) brine disposal pipeline that is managed locally by the Inland Empire Utilities Agency (IEUA). The GAC system generates a periodic backwash water when the media is replaced that will be disposed of through a local sewer connection.
The INITIAL STUDY/MITIGATED NEGATIVE DECLARATION for the project and supporting environmental documentation are available for your review Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Chino City Hall, 13220 Central Avenue, Chino. The documents are also available on the City's website at: www.cityofchino.org/cip.
The City of Chino requests your written comments on the Mitigated Negative Declaration during a 30-day review period which begins Friday July 15th, 2022 and ends Monday August 15th, 2022. Please direct your comments or questions to Maria Fraser, CIP Engineering Manager, 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, California 91710 or mfraser@cityofchino.org.
The proposed adoption of the Mitigated Negative Declaration for this project is planned to occur on September 20th, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at the regular Chino City Council meeting.
8/6/22
CNS-3609537#
Publish: August 6, 13, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 411-22
