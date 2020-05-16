CITY OF CHINO HILLS - PUBLIC NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF  CITY OF CHINO HILLS  URGENCY ORDINANCE NO. 357U

PUBLIC NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF
CITY OF CHINO HILLS
URGENCY ORDINANCE NO. 357U
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on
May 15, 2020, the City Council of the City of Chino Hills adopted Urgency Ordinance No. 357u entitled:
AN URGENCY ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS, AMENDING CHINO HILLS MUNICIPAL CODE SECTIONS 2.44.160 AND 2.44.190 REQUIRING CITY COUNCIL REVIEW OF NECESSITY FOR CONTINUING LOCAL EMERGENCY EVERY SIXTY DAYS
WHEREAS, Chapter 2.44 of the City of Chino Hills's Municipal Code empowers the Director of Emergency Services to proclaim the existence or threatened existence of a local emergency when said city is affected or likely to be affected by a public calamity and the City Council is not in session, subject to ratification by the City Council within seven days; and
WHEREAS, conditions of extreme peril to the safety of persons and property have arisen within this city, and it is imperative to implement measures to monitor and limit the potential spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus); commencing on or about 8:00 a.m. on the 16th day of March, 2020; at which time the City Council of the City of Chino Hills was not in session; and
WHEREAS, on March 4, 2020, the Governor proclaimed a State of Emergency relating to the coronavirus identified as COVID-19 and the worldwide spread of a new disease against which most people do not have immunity; and
WHEREAS, on March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus identified as COVID-19 to be a pandemic; and
WHEREAS, on March 13, 2020, the President declared a National Emergency relating to COVID-19; and
WHEREAS, the dangers presented by the COVID-19 Pandemic caused the City Manager to proclaim the existence of a local emergency beginning on March 16, 2020 in accordance with the Chino Hills Municipal Code (“CHMC”); and
WHEREAS, on March 17, 2020, the City Council adopted a resolution declaring a local emergency resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and ratifying the City Managers local emergency proclamation; and
WHEREAS, based upon information provided to the City Council by the City Manager, acting as the Director of Emergency Services, including, without limitation, set forth in the staff report accompanying this Ordinance, it is apparent that local resources are unable to completely cope with the effects of this emergency; and
WHEREAS, Governor Gavin Newsom issued Executive Order N-29-20 on
March 17, 2020 which provided that “the 60-day time period in Government Code section 8630, within which local government authorities must renew a local emergency, is hereby waived for the duration of this statewide emergency. Any local emergency proclaimed will remain in effect until each local governing authority terminates its respective local emergency;” and
WHEREAS, on March 17, 2020, by urgency ordinance and subsequently by regular ordinance, the City Council amended CHMC Section 2.44.080, to require that periodic review of the necessity of continuance of this local emergency occur every 60 days rather than every 14 days consistent with state law; and
WHEREAS, the amendments to Chapter 2.44 below are adopted to ensure consistency with the previous ordinance amending Section 2.44.080; and
WHEREAS, given the nature of the COVID-19 crisis that can cause severe illness, there is a possibility that some or a majority of the Council Members may be too ill to meet every fourteen days, so there is an urgent need to clarify that the CHMC Chapter 2.44 only requires review of a local emergency by the City Council once every sixty (60) days; and
WHEREAS, adoption of this Ordinance is not subject to review under the California Environmental Quality Act ("CEQA") under CEQA Guidelines section 15061(b)(3) because it can be seen with certainty that there is no possibility that the Ordinance may have a significant effect on the environment.
THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS DOES HEREBY ORDAIN AS FOLLOWS:
SECTION 1: Section 2.44.160 of the Chino Hills Municipal Code is revised to read as follows:
2.44.160 - Proclamation of local emergency - Effective when - Term.
The proclamation of local emergency provided in this section shall become effective immediately upon its issuance and shall be disseminated to the public by appropriate news media. Such a state of local emergency shall exist from the time the proclamation of emergency is issued until such time as it is similarly and duly terminated by:
A. The City Council at the earliest possible date that conditions warrant;
B. By the passage of seven days after the emergency is declared if declared by the Director of Emergency Services or designee of such Director and not ratified by the City Council;
C. The conclusion of any sixty (60) day period when the emergency is declared, ratified, or extended by the City Council.
SECTION 2: Section 2.44.190 of the Chino Hills Municipal Code is revised to read as follows:
2.44.190 - Termination or extension of local emergency.
Any state of local emergency proclaimed in accordance with the provisions of this chapter shall terminate in accordance withSection 2.44.160. The City Council may renew and extend the declaration of local emergency every sixty (60) days which such declaration shall expire and the declaration terminate if not so extended. The City Council shall proclaim the termination of such local emergency at the earliest possible date.
SECTION 3. Inconsistencies. Upon the effective date of this Ordinance, the provisions hereof shall supersede any inconsistent or conflicting provisions of the San Bernardino County Code as the same were adopted by reference by City Ordinance Nos. 91-01 and 92-02. Any provision of the Chino Hills Municipal Code (CHMC) or appendices thereto inconsistent with the provisions of this Ordinance, to the extent of such inconsistences and no further, is hereby repealed or modified to that extent necessary to effect the provisions of this Ordinance.
SECTION 4. Interpretation. This Ordinance must be broadly construed in order to achieve the purposes stated in this Ordinance. It is the City Council’s intent that the provisions of this Ordinance be interpreted or implemented by the City and others in a manner that facilitates the purposes set forth in this Ordinance.
SECTION 5. Effect of Repeal. Repeal of any provision of the CHMC does not affect any penalty, forfeiture, or liability incurred before, or preclude prosecution and imposition of penalties for any violation occurring before this Ordinance’s effective date. Any such repealed part will remain in full force and effect for sustaining action or prosecuting violations occurring before the effective date of this Ordinance.
SECTION 6. Effect of Invalidation. If this entire Ordinance or its application is deemed invalid by a court of competent jurisdiction, any repeal or amendment of the CHMC or other City Ordinance by this Ordinance will be rendered void and cause such previous CHMC provision or other City Ordinance to remain in full force and effect for all purposes.
SECTION 7. Preservation. Repeal or amendment of any previous Code Sections does not affect any penalty, forfeiture, or liability incurred before, or preclude prosecution and imposition of penalties for any violation occurring before this Ordinance's effective date. Any such repealed part will remain in full force and effect for sustaining action or prosecuting violations occurring before the effective date of this Ordinance.
SECTION 8. Severability. If any part of this Ordinance or its application is deemed invalid by a court of competent jurisdiction, the City Council intends that such invalidity will not affect the effectiveness of the remaining provisions or applications and, to this end, the provisions of this Ordinance are severable.
SECTION 9. Certification. The City Clerk is directed to certify the passage and adoption of this Ordinance; cause it to be entered into the City of Chino Hills’s book of original ordinances; make a note of the passage and adoption in the records of this meeting; and, within fifteen (15) days after the passage and adoption of this Ordinance, cause it to be published or posted in accordance with California law.
SECTION 10. Declaration of Urgency. Based on the findings set forth in the introduction to this ordinance, this is an urgency ordinance adopted for the immediate preservation of the public peace, health and safety. This Ordinance is adopted by a four-fifths vote and will become effective immediately upon adoption pursuant to Government Code section 36937(b).
INTRODUCED, APPROVED AND ADOPTEDat a regular meeting of the City Council of the City of Chino Hills, California this 12th day of May, 2020.
Urgency Ordinance No. 357u was adopted by the City Council by the following vote:
Ayes: Bennett, Johsz, Marquez, Moran, Rogers
Noes: None
Absent: None
A certified copy of the full text of the Ordinance is available by appointment at the in the Office of the City Clerk of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. by calling (909) 364-2620 to schedule an appointment.
DATED: May 13, 2020
s/CHERYL BALZ, CITY CLERK
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, May 16, 2020 273-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.