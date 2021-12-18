PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

CITY OF CHINO CITY COUNCIL

RESOLUTION NO. 2022-001

A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO, CALIFORNIA, ORDERING THE ANNEXATION OF PARCEL MAP NO. 20058 TO LANDSCAPING AND LIGHTING DISTRICT NO. 2002‑1 (ANNEXATION/ZONE NO. 85).

     The Chino City Council will hold a public hearing in the City Council Chambers, 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, CA, on January 4, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. to consider Resolution 2022-001, which orders the annexation of Parcel Map No. 20058 into the Landscape and Lighting District, Zone 85.

     Questions regarding the proposed resolution may be directed to Development Services, (909) 334-3250.  Comments may be submitted in writing to the undersigned prior to 5:30 p.m. on January 4, 2022 or made orally at the hearing.

     If you challenge the above-described resolution in court, you shall be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Administration Department of City Hall at, or prior to, the hearing date.

Angela Robles, City Clerk

Publish:  December 18, 2021

Chino Valley Champion 623-21

CITY OF CHINO - PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

