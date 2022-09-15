COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG) CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL PERFORMANCE AND EVALUATION REPORT (CAPER)
The public is invited to comment on the City of Chino’s Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER). The CAPER outlines the accomplishments made during the 2021‑22 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program year. Major subject areas in the CAPER include a narrative that discusses financial resources, number of households and persons assisted, an assessment of annual performance, financial summary, and the Integrated Disbursement and Information System (IDIS) reports. The CAPER assesses programs for low‑ and moderate-income families, social service programs, and various public improvement projects. The CAPER is available for a 15‑day public review period (September 6, 2022 – September 20, 2022). A copy of the Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) is available for review at Chino City Hall, 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, CA, or on the City’s website at
https://www.cityofchino.org/city_hall/departments/community_development/cdbg
Questions may be directed to Pat Cacioppo, Management Assistant, at (909) 334-3355 or pcacioppo@cityofchino.org. Written comments concerning the CAPER will be accepted until 5:00 p.m. on September 20, 2022, at the addresses listed above.
Publish Date: September 3, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 486-22
