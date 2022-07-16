CITY OF CHINO HILLS
NOTICE OF ELECTION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a General Municipal Election will be held in the City of Chino Hills on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, for the following officers:
Member of the City Council District 1
Member of the City Council District 2
Member of the City Council District 4
Full terms for four years, respectively
The nomination period for these offices begins on July 18, 2022, and closes on August 12, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. If an incumbent does not file within the stated filing period, the nomination period will extend five days and will close on August 17, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. for all interested persons other than the incumbent for that seat only.
Nomination papers must be obtained in person and are available at the City of Chino Hills, Office of the City Clerk, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, CA. The City Clerk’s Office is open Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointments are encouraged, to schedule an appointment please call 909-364-2624.
If no one or only one person is nominated for an elective office, appointment to the elective office may be made as prescribed by Section 10299 of the Elections Code of the State of California.
Spanish and Chinese translations of this Notice are available in the Office of the City Clerk, online at www.chinohills.org or can be obtained by calling 909-364-2624.
The polls will be open between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.
DATED: July 13, 2022
s/Cheryl Balz, City Clerk
