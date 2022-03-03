Chino Valley Unified School District Media Center – PUBLIC NOTICE

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That the Chino Valley Unified School District Media Center intends to sell, donate, or destroy instructional materials which are unusable, obsolete, or no longer needed by the District in accordance with EC 60510-60530 and BP 3270/AR 3270. 

Publish: March 5, 2022

Chino Valley Champion 127-22

