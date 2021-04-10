CITY OF CHINO HILLS - NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
DATE: Tuesday, April 20, 2021
TIME: 7:00 p.m.
PLACE: This hearing will NOT be held in the City Council Chambers but rathertelephonically and electronically through Zoom to ensure the public health and safety by limiting human contact that could spread the COVID-19 virus, pursuant to Section 3 of Executive Order N-29-20, issued by Governor Newsom on March 17, 2020. See instructions below.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Chino Hills will hold a public hearing at the time and place indicated above to consider approval of Tentative Parcel Map No. 20181.
PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The applicant is proposing to vacate Vravis Circle and a portion of Old Carbon Canyon Road, both of which are public road easements. The application will also include a reconfiguration of two parcels.
PROJECT LOCATION: The project is located at Old Carbon Canyon Road and Vravis Circle.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that Staff has determined that the proposed project is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to Section 15305 Minor Alterations in Land Use Limitations Subsection (a) of the CEQA Guidelines. The proposed project consists of vacating public road easements and reconfiguring two lots. No subdivision is proposed. Further, staff has determined with certainty that the project does not have the potential to cause a negative impact on the environment pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15061(b)(3), the “common sense” exemption.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that if you challenge the above described project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Planning Commission at, or prior to, the public hearing.
ALL PERSONS INTERESTED are invited to comment remotely as follows:
Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone, or Android device:
Please use this URL https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87939548952.
PLEASE NOTE: If joining the meeting via Zoom, your phone number will appear on the screen. If you do not wish for your name to appear on the screen, then use the drop-down menu and click on "rename" to rename yourself to be anonymous. Contact the Planning Commission Secretary if you need help with this option.
Or join by phone: *67 1-669-900-6833
Enter Meeting ID: 879 3954 8952
If you want to comment during the public comment portion of the agenda, Press *9 and we will select you from the meeting cue.
To give the Planning Commission Secretary adequate time to print out your comments for consideration at the meeting, please submit your written comments prior to 5:30 p.m. via email to PlanningCommission@chinohills.org: or if you are unable to email, please call the Planning Commission’s Secretary at (909) 364-2742 by 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
If you wish to have your written comments read to the Commission during the hearing, please indicate in the Subject Line "FOR ORAL COMMENT ON TPM 20181." Comments that you want read to the Commission will be subject to the three-minute time limitation (approximately 350 words).
Written comments that are only to be provided to Commission and not read at the meeting are not subject to a word limit and will be distributed to the Commission prior to the meeting.
Please note that if you join the hearing by calling in on the telephone rather than through a device with video, you will not be able to view the PowerPoint. If you would like a copy of the PowerPoint provided to you ahead of time, please contact the Planning Commission Secretary at 909-364-2742 prior to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 to obtain a copy.
Pursuant to the Executive Order, and in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance to participate in the Commission meeting, please contact the Planning Commission Secretary, (909) 364-2742 within 48 hours of the meeting. Additional information regarding this project may be obtained from Michael Hofflinger, Senior Planner with the Community Development Department at mhofflinger@chinohills.org or (909) 364-2777. DATED: April 8, 2021
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, April 10, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 176-21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.