CITY OF CHINO - NOTICE OF  CITY COUNCIL  PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF
CITY COUNCIL
PUBLIC HEARING
Please take notice that, on July 5, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, at Chino City Hall in the City Council Chambers, 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, California, the City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the following matter:
PL22-0035 (Zone Ordinance Amendment) – A proposed amendment to Title 19 (Subdivisions) and Title 20 (Zoning) of the Chino Municipal Code, including but not limited to modifications and additions to Chapter 19.04 (Parcel Map), Chapter 19.06 (Subdivision Design Standards), Chapter 19.15 (Definitions), Chapter 20.04 (Residential Zoning Districts), Chapter 20.11 (Accessory Structures), 20.18 (Parking), Chapter 20.24 (Glossary), for the purpose of addressing the requirements of Senate Bill 9 and amending the provisions for animal keeping, and making a proposed finding that the project is exempt from the provisions of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to Section 15061(b)(3) of the CEQA Guidelines, as well as Government Code Sections 65852.21(j) and 66411.7(n), and Public Resources Code Section 21080.17.
Applicant: City of Chino
Project Planner: Mike Hitz
The Planning Commission held a public hearing on June 20, 2022 and recommended approval of the Zone Ordinance Amendment.
Written comments will be accepted by the City Clerk through July 5, 2022, 5:30 p.m., or at the hearing. Questions regarding the project may be directed to Mike Hitz, Principal Planner at (909) 334-3448 or via email at mhitz@cityofchino.org.
Be advised that should you wish to challenge the decision of the Chino City Council on this pending project, you shall be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised during the public hearing described in this notice.
Angela Robles
City Clerk
Publish date: June 25, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 346-22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.