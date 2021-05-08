DAILY JOURNAL - NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON FEES AND FEE ADJUSTMENTS FOR THE COUNTY OF SAN BERNARDINO-REGIONAL PARKS DEPARTMENT
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that at its regular meeting on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., the Board of Supervisors of the County of San Bernardino will conduct a hearing to consider fees and fee adjustments for the Regional Parks Department for fiscal year 2021-22 relating to RV rentals and Lake Gregory Regional Park.
A copy of the proposed fees and charges is on file with the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, County Government Center, 385 North Arrowhead Avenue, Second Floor, San Bernardino, California 92415-0130.
SAID HEARING will be conducted in the Covington Chambers located at the County Government Center, 385 North Arrowhead Avenue, First Floor, San Bernardino, CA, where all interested persons may be present and be heard.
Any interested person desiring to make oral protest against such fees and charges may do so by appearing at the hearing and requesting to be heard. Any person desiring to make written protest may do so by written communication filed with the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, at the above address, not later than the hour set for hearing on the fees or by submission of said communication to the Board of Supervisors during the course of said hearing.
5/8/21
CNS-3468863#
CHINO VALLEY CHAMPION 223-21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.