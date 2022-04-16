CITY OF CHINO HILLS - AVISO PÚBLICO  ADOPCIÓN DE LA  ORDENANZA No. 381  DE LA CIUDAD DE CHINO HILLS

AVISO PÚBLICO

ADOPCIÓN DE LA

ORDENANZA No. 381

DE LA CIUDAD DE CHINO HILLS

        SE NOTIFICA POR LA PRESENTE  que el 12 de abril de 2022, el Concejo Municipal de la Ciudad de Chino Hills adoptó la Ordenanza No. 381 titulada:

        UNA ORDENANZA DE LA CIUDAD DE CHINO HILLS, QUE MODIFICA EL CAPÍTULO 1.14 Y ADOPTA UN NUEVO MAPA REVISADO DEL DISTRITOS ELECTORALES DEL CONCEJO MUNICIPAL

        La Ordenanza modifica el Capítulo 1.14, Sistemas Electorales del Concejo Municipal, en su totalidad, adoptando nuevos límites de distritos para el Concejo Municipal de Chino Hills.

        La Ordenanza No. 381 fue aprobada por el Concejo Municipal por el siguiente voto:

      Sí:  Marquez, Rogers, Bennett, Johsz,

             Moran        

      No: Ninguno

      Ausente: Ninguno

        Una copia certificada del texto completo de la Ordenanza No. 381 está disponible para su revisión en la oficina de la Secretaria de la Ciudad, City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.

FECHA: 13 de abril de 2022                          

f/CHERYL BALZ, SECRETARIA MUNICIPAL

PUBLICACIÓN: Chino Hills Champion

Sábado, 16 de abril de 2022

PUBLICADO EN EL SITIO WEB:

Martes, 13 de abril de 2022

Chino Valley Champion 217-22

