CITY OF CHINO HILLS - AVISO PÚBLICO  ADOPCIÓN DE LA  ORDENANZA No. 381  DE LA CIUDAD DE CHINO HILLS

AVISO PÚBLICO
ADOPCIÓN DE LA
ORDENANZA No. 381
DE LA CIUDAD DE CHINO HILLS
SE NOTIFICA POR LA PRESENTE que el 12 de abril de 2022, el Concejo Municipal de la Ciudad de Chino Hills adoptó la Ordenanza No. 381 titulada:
UNA ORDENANZA DE LA CIUDAD DE CHINO HILLS, QUE MODIFICA EL CAPÍTULO 1.14 Y ADOPTA UN NUEVO MAPA REVISADO DEL DISTRITOS ELECTORALES DEL CONCEJO MUNICIPAL
La Ordenanza modifica el Capítulo 1.14, Sistemas Electorales del Concejo Municipal, en su totalidad, adoptando nuevos límites de distritos para el Concejo Municipal de Chino Hills.
La Ordenanza No. 381 fue aprobada por el Concejo Municipal por el siguiente voto:
Sí: Marquez, Rogers, Bennett, Johsz,
Moran
No: Ninguno
Ausente: Ninguno
Una copia certificada del texto completo de la Ordenanza No. 381 está disponible para su revisión en la oficina de la Secretaria de la Ciudad, City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
FECHA: 13 de abril de 2022
f/CHERYL BALZ, SECRETARIA MUNICIPAL
PUBLICACIÓN: Chino Hills Champion
Sábado, 16 de abril de 2022
PUBLICADO EN EL SITIO WEB:
Martes, 13 de abril de 2022
Chino Valley Champion 217-22
