CITY OF CHINO
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG) NOTICE OF FUNDING AVAILABILITY (NOFA) FOR
2022-2023 PROGRAM YEAR
The City of Chino is making available applications for the 2022-2023 CDBG program year. Fifteen percent (15%) of the total funding allocation is available for programs meeting Public Service category guidelines. Any nonprofit public service organization, including faith-based organizations meeting the federal guidelines can submit a project funding application.
All proposed projects/programs must meet one of HUD’s national objectives as follows: 1) Benefit LOW- and MODERTATE-INCOME persons and/or families, including abused children, elderly persons, battered spouses, homeless persons, severely disabled, illiterate persons, or migrant farm workers; or 2) Eliminate SLUMS or BLIGHT in a qualified area (for example, low-moderate CDBG target area); or 3) address a particularly URGENT NEED (such as disaster assistance). All proposed projects must also meet an identified priority in Chino’s 2020-2025 Consolidated Plan (which is available on the City’s website), and benefit Chino residents.
If you are interested in competing for CDBG program funds in fiscal year 2022-2023, an informational PowerPoint and applications are available on the city website https://www.cityofchino.org/city_hall/departments/community_development/cdbg. All completed applications must be submitted to the City no later than 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022. For more information regarding the CDBG program, please contact Pat Cacioppo, Management Assistant at (909) 334-3355 or via email at pcacioppo@cityofchino.org
Publish Date: December 11, 2021
