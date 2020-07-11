CITY OF CHINO HILLS - NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
DATE: Tuesday, July 21, 2020
TIME: 7:00 p.m.
PLACE: Pursuant to Section 3 of Executive Order N -29-20, issued by Governor Newsom on March 17, 2020, the regular meeting of the Planning Commission for July 21, 2020 will be conducted remotely through Zoom. Please be advised that pursuant to the Executive Order, and to ensure the health and safety of the public by limiting human contact that could spread the COVID-19 virus, the Council Chambers will only be open to Commissioners and City staff and will not be open to the public for the meeting. See instructions below.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Chino Hills will hold a public hearing at the time and place indicated above to Wireless Conditional Use Permit No. 19WCUP01.
PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Will Kazimi on behalf AT&T, is proposing to construct and operate a wireless communications facility on City-owned open space adjacent to the Adobe Trail between East View Drive and Sunny Meadow Lane. The proposed facility would consist of wireless communications antennas mounted toa 35-foot tall tower disguised as a faux water tank, and equipment cabinets and a backup generator will be located in an equipment enclosure to be built at the base of the tower.
PROJECT LOCATION: The project is located on City-owned open space adjacent to the Adobe Trail between East View Drive and Sunny Meadow Lane. The facility will be located to the south of the existing Adobe Trail, approximately 400 feet north of Dandelion Land and 1000 feet south of East View Drive.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that staff has determined that the proposed project is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) because the project proposes to develop and operate a wireless communications facility within City-owned open space bounded on two sides by residential developments, a public street and the 71-freeway. The proposed project does not have the potential to cause significant effects on the environment. Consequently, it is categorically exempt from further CEQA review under Cal. Code Regs. §§ 15061.b.3 and 15303.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that if you challenge the above described project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Planning Commission at, or prior to, the public hearing.
ALL PERSONS INTERESTED are invited to be present and comment remotely as follows:
Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone, or Android device:
Please use this URL https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87939548952
PLEASE NOTE: If joining the meeting via Zoom, your phone number will appear on the screen.
Or join by phone: +1(669) 900-6833
Enter Meeting ID: 879 3954 8952
If you want to comment during the public comment portion of the agenda, Press *9 and we will select you from the meeting cue.
Please be advised that joining the meeting may display your telephone number or computer name. Options are available to anonymize this information. Contact the Planning Commission Secretary if you need help with this option.
To give the Planning Commission Secretary adequate time to print out your comments for consideration at the meeting, please submit your written comments to eortiz@chinohills.org prior to 5:30 p.m.; or if you are unable to email, please call the Planning Commission Secretary at (909) 364-2742 by 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
If you wish to have your written comments read to the Commissioners during the hearing, please indicate in the Subject Line "FOR ORAL COMMENT WIRELESS CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT NO. 19WCUP01." Comments that you want read to the Commission will be subject to the three-minute time limitation (approximately 350 words).
Written comments that are only to be provided to Commission and not read at the meeting are not subject to a word limit and will be distributed to the Commission prior to the meeting.
Please note that if you join the hearing by calling in on the telephone rather than through a device with video, you will not be able to view PowerPoint. If you would like a copy of the PowerPoint provided to you ahead of time, please contact the Planning Commission Secretary at eortiz@chinohills.org prior to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 to obtain a copy.
Pursuant to the Executive Order, and in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance to participate in the Commission meeting, please contact the Planning Commission Secretary, (909) 364-2742 within 48 hours of the meeting. Additional information regarding this project may be obtained from Yvette Brunetto, Senior Planning Analyst with the Community Development Department at ybrunetto@chinohills.org or (909) 364-2783. DATED: July 9, 2020
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, July 11, 2020
