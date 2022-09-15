NOTICE OF 15-DAY PUBLIC REVIEW CITY OF CHINO HILLS CDBG FY 2021-2022 CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL PERFORMANCE AND EVALUATION REPORT NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Chino Hills has prepared its draft FY 2021-2022 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) for the Community Development Block Grant Program. The report identifies the level of progress and accomplishments in meeting the priorities (goals) and objectives of the City’s Consolidated Plan (ConPlan), which covers the fiveyear period beginning July 2020 and ending June 2025 for housing and community development strategies. The City completed its second year of the Consolidated Plan. To the degree possible, the information in the CAPER reflects information for housing and community development projects that occurred in the City’s jurisdiction over a twelve-month period, even if the City was not the lead agency. The types of activities that the funds were expended primarily benefited low-income persons and included: public service projects, fair housing assistance, and community improvement projects. As a means to encourage citizens’ input to the City’s Draft FY 2021-2022 CAPER, copies have been made available for public review at the following sites: 1) Community Services Department, 14000 City Center Drive, 2nd Floor, Chino Hills, CA 91709; and 2) Chino Hills website, www.chinohills.org/CDBG. The public review and written comment period begins September 12, 2022 and ends September 26, 2022. All written comments relative to the draft 2021- 22 CAPER are to be submitted to the City of Chino Hills no later than September 26, 2022. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION regarding the draft 2021-2022 CAPER may be obtained from the Community Services Department at (909) 364- 2717 or ahernandez@chinohills.org, Monday through Thursday, 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion September 10, 2022 Chino Valley Champion 511-22
