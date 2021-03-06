CITY OF CHINO HILLS - NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
DATE: Tuesday, March 16, 2021
TIME: 7:00 p.m.
PLACE: This hearing will NOT be held in the City Council Chambers but rathertelephonically and electronically through Zoom to ensure the public health and safety by limiting human contact that could spread the COVID-19 virus, pursuant to Section 3 of Executive Order N-29-20, issued by Governor Newsom on March 17, 2020. See instructions below.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Chino Hills will hold a public hearing at the time and place indicated above for Municipal Code Amendment 21MCA01.
PROJECT DESCRIPTION: To consider a proposal to amend Title 16 of the Chino Hills Municipal Code Chapter 16.02 Definitions, Chapter 16.34 Parking and Loading, and Appendix A Land Use Matrix.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN the proposed Ordinance is exempt from the provisions of the California Environmental Quality Act (California Public Resources Code §§ 21000, et seq., CEQA) for the following reasons: (1) it will not result in a direct or reasonably foreseeable indirect physical change in the environment (14 Cal. Code Regs. § 15060(c)(2)), (2) there is no possibility that the ordinance may have a significant effect on the environment (14 Cal. Code Regs. § 15061(b)(3). Further, the proposed ordinance amendment is exempt pursuant to CEQA Guideline § 15305 because it consists only of minor alterations in land use limitations necessary to implement a state law mandate (AB 1851) and does not portend new development, and 15308 (Actions by Regulatory Agencies for Protection of the Environment which consists of actions taken by regulatory agencies, as authorized by state or local Ordinance, to assure the maintenance, restoration, enhancement, or protection of the environment where the regulatory process involves procedures for protection of the environment).
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that if you challenge the above described project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Planning Commission at, or prior to, the public hearing.
ALL PERSONS INTERESTED are invited to comment remotely as follows:
Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone, or Android device:
Please use this URL https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87939548952.
PLEASE NOTE: If joining the meeting via Zoom, your phone number will appear on the screen. If you do not wish for your name to appear on the screen, then use the drop down menu and click on "rename" to rename yourself to be anonymous. Contact the Planning Commission Secretary if you need help with this option.
Or join by phone: *67 1-669-900-6833
Enter Meeting ID: 879 3954 8952
If you want to comment during the public comment portion of the agenda, Press *9 and we will select you from the meeting cue.
To give the Planning Commission Secretary adequate time to print out your comments for consideration at the meeting, please submit your written comments prior to 5:30 p.m. via email to PlanningCommission@chinohills.org: or if you are unable to email, please call the Planning Commission’s Secretary at (909) 364-2742 by 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
If you wish to have your written comments read to the Commissioners during the hearing, please indicate in the Subject Line "FOR ORAL COMMENT ON 21MCA01." Comments that you want read to the Commission will be subject to the three-minute time limitation (approximately 350 words).
Written comments that are only to be provided to Commission and not read at the meeting are not subject to a word limit and will be distributed to the Commission prior to the meeting.
Please note that if you join the hearing by calling in on the telephone rather than through a device with video, you will not be able to view PowerPoint. If you would like a copy of the PowerPoint provided to you ahead of time, please contact the Planning Commission Secretary at 909-364-2742 prior to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 to obtain a copy.
Pursuant to the Executive Order, and in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance to participate in the Commission meeting, please contact the Planning Commission Secretary, (909) 364-2742 within 48 hours of the meeting. Additional information regarding this project may be obtained from Michael Hofflinger, Senior Planner with the Community Development Department at mhofflinger@chinohills.org or (909) 364-2777. DATED: March 3, 2021
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, March 6, 2021
Publish: March 6, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 106-21
