DAILY JOURNAL  - PUBLIC NOTICE

AT&T Mobility, LLC is proposing to construct an approximate 35-foot faux water tower telecommunications structure. Located near 4920 Soquel Canyon Parkway, Chino Hills, San Bernardino County, CA 91709 (N 33° 57' 37.0", W 117° 41' 59.9”). AT&T Mobility, LLC invites comments from any interested party on the impact the proposed undertaking may have on any districts, sites, buildings, structures, or objects significant in American history, archaeology, engineering, or culture that are listed or determined eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places under the National Historic Preservation Act Section 106. Parties interested in commenting on this Federal undertaking or with questions on the proposed facility should contact Impact7G, Inc. at 8951 Windsor Parkway, Johnston, IA 50131 or call 515-473-6256 and reference project #002/CSL01894/W 002. Comments must be received within 30 days of the date of this notice.
2/12/22
CNS-3553707#
Publish: February 12, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 76-22
