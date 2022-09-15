AVISO DE NOMINADOS PARA PUESTO PÚBLICO POR LA PRESENTE SE NOTIFICA que las siguientes personas han sido nominadas para los puestos designados para ser cubiertos en la Elección General Municipal que se celebrará en la Ciudad de Chino el martes 8, de noviembre de 2022. PARA MIEMBRO DEL CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD - DISTRITO 2 (TÉRMINO DE CUATRO AÑOS) VOTE POR UNO: Curtis Burton Sylvia (Cervantez) Orozco Gregory Marquez PARA MIEMBRO DEL CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD - DISTRITO 3 (TÉRMINO DE CUATRO AÑOS) VOTE POR UNO: Aabir Bushara Larry Wu Marc. A. Lucio Angela Robles Secretaria de la Ciudad Publicar: 27 de agosto de 2022 Chino Valley Champion 465-22

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.