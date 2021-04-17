CITY OF CHINO HILLS - PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE OF
PROPOSED ADOPTION OF
CITY OF CHINO HILLS
ORDINANCE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on April 13, 2021, the City Council of the City of Chino Hills will consider adoption of a proposed Ordinance entitled:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS APPROVING MUNICIPAL CODE AMENDMENT NO. 21MCA01 AMENDING TITLE 16 OF THE CHINO HILLS MUNICIPAL CODE CHAPTER 16.34 PARKING AND LOADING
The Ordinance amends Title 16 of the Chino Hills Municipal Code, Chapter 16.34 Parking and Loading.
A copy of the full text of the Ordinance is available for review in the office of the City Clerk, City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
DATED: April 14, 2021
s/CHERYL BALZ, CITY CLERK
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, April 17,2021
Chino Valley Champion 182-21
