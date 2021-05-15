PUBLIC NOTICE OF

ADOPTION OF

CITY OF CHINO HILLS

ORDINANCE NO. 367

        NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on

May 11, 2021, the City Council of the City of Chino Hills adopted Ordinance No. 367 entitled:

        An Ordinance of the City of Chino Hills Adopting Zone Change 19ZC02 Changing the Zoning Designation of the Vila Borba TTM 16414 Property from Commercial General (C-G) to High Density Residential (RM-2) on Lot 1, Changing from High Density (RM-2) to Medium Density Residential (RM-1) on Lot 2 and Changing Lot A (SCE Easement) and Lot B (Water Quality Basin) from High Density (RM-2) to Private Open Space (OS-1) for the Modified Vila Borba Tentative Map No. 16414

        The Ordinance changes the Zoning Designation of the Vila Borba TTM 16414 property from Commercial General (C-G) To High Density Residential (RM-2) on Lot 1, changing from High Density Residential (RM-2) And Medium Density Residential (RM-1) on Lot 2 and changing Lot A (SCE Easement) and Lot B (Water Quality Basin) from High Density (RM-2) To Private Open Space (OS-1) for TTM 16414 (Modified Vila Borba Project TTM No. 16414).

        Ordinance No. 367 was adopted by the City Council by the following vote:

Ayes:     Johsz, Marquez, Bennett, Moran, Rogers 

        Noes:    None

        Absent:  None

        A certified copy of the full text of Ordinance No. 367 is available for review in the office of the City Clerk, City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.

DATED:  May 12, 2021

s/CHERYL BALZ, CITY CLERK

PUBLISH:  Chino Hills Champion

                  Saturday, May 15, 2021

Chino Valley Champion 240-21

CITY OF CHINO HILLS - PUBLIC NOTICE

