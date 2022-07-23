CITY OF CHINO - NOTICE INVITING TO BID PROJECT

NOTICE INVITING TO BID PROJECT:
IFB#20227027 – Project No.: ST 223 – Kellogg Avenue and Madison Street Gap Closure – Curb Ramp and Sidewalk Improvements and Project No.: MS 202 – Olive Place and Walnut Avenue Curb Ramps.
SCOPE OF WORK: Available electronically through City of Chino PlanetBids https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=26384. Refer to Invitation Number “IFB #20227027. MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING: NONE. BIDS DUE: 10:00 AM, August 16, 2022, electronically through PlanetBids. BONDS: 10%Bid Bond. MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: Prevailing Wage, Cert. Payroll & CA Contractor’s License “A” or “C-12”.
See Section 1770 of the California Labor Code for prevailing wage rate determinations: www.dir.ca.gov. All work performed on public works project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR.
Publish: July 23, 30, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 406-22
