CITY OF CHINO - NOTICE OF ELECTION

NOTICE OF ELECTION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a General Municipal Election will be held in the City of Chino on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 for the following Officers:
For one (1) Mayor
At-Large - Full term of four years
For one (1) Member of the City Council, District No. 1 – Full term of four years
For one (1) Member of the City Council, District No. 4 – Full term of four years
The nomination period for these offices begins on July 13, 2020, and closes on August 7, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. If an incumbent does not file within the stated filing period, the nomination period will be extended five days and will close on August 12, 2020, at 5:30 p.m.for all interested persons other than the incumbent for that incumbent’s elective office. This extension is not applicable where there is no incumbent eligible to be elected.
Nomination papers must be obtained in person and are available at the City of Chino, Office of the City Clerk, 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, CA. The City Clerk's Office is open Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
If no one or only one person is nominated for an elective office, appointment to the elective office may be made as prescribed by Section 10229, Elections Code of the State of California.
The polls will be open between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. on November 3, 2020.
The Spanish translation of this Notice is available in the Office of the City Clerk, 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, CA or by calling (909) 334-3306.
Angela Robles, City Clerk
Publish: July 4 and July 11, 2020
Chino Valley Champion 333-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.