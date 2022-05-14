Chino Valley Fire District
Notice of Budget Workshop & Public Hearing on Budget Adoption
Notice is hereby given, that the Board of Directors of the Chino Valley Fire District will conduct a Budget Workshop on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 4:00 pm, and hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 6:00 pm, to review the District’s 2022-23 Original Budget. The Budget Workshop will take place at the District’s Training Center, located at 5092 Schaefer Avenue, Chino. The Public Hearing will take place at the District’s Administrative Headquarters, located at 14011 City Center Drive, Chino Hills. The 2022-23 Original Budget will be adopted immediately following the public hearing on June 8 at the Fire District Administrative Headquarters.
The draft Original Budget will be available for review at Fire District Administrative Headquarters, Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, legal holidays excepted, and will also be available on the District’s website at: www.cvifd.org, on or about May 18, 2022.
All interested parties are invited and encouraged to attend the budget workshop and public hearing, and to provide input. Written comments will also be addressed. Please direct all related questions and correspondence to the Administrative Headquarters, attention Finance Director, or via email to financedirector@chofire.org.
Contact: Finance Director
Published: May 14 and May 21
Chino Valley Champion 269-22
