SUMMARY FOR PUBLICATION -
ORDINANCE NO. 2022-003
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING THE EUCALYPTUS BUSINESS PARK SPECIFIC PLAN TO ALLOW RECREATIONAL VEHICLE SALES AS A PERMITTED USE WITHIN THE AUTO MALL (AM) LAND USE DISTRICT. PL21-0042 (EUCALYPTUS BUSINESS PARK SPECIFIC PLAN AMENDMENT).
Ordinance No. 2022-003 consists of an amendment to the Eucalyptus Business Park Specific Plan to allow the sale of Recreational Vehicles, which would result in an increase to the City's sales tax revenue once the use is established.
Introduction of Ordinance No. 2022-003 was approved by the Chino City Council on February 15, 2022 by the following votes:
AYES:
NOES:
ABSENT:
A copy of the full text of the Ordinance is available in the office of the City Clerk of the City of Chino.
Angela Robles, City Clerk
Publish: February 19, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 107-22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.