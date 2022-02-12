PUBLIC HEARING
CITY OF CHINO HILLS
REDRAWING OF ELECTION DISTRICT BOUNDARIES
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Chino Hills will hold a public hearing on February 22, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., in the Council Chambers of the City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive to receive public input on district boundaries, discuss and revise draft maps, identify focus maps and take possible action on which map(s) should be considered for inclusion in the Ordinance to adopt new district boundaries for the Chino Hills City Council.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that if you challenge the above described action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City Council at, or prior to, the public hearing.
ALL PERSONS INTERESTED are invited to be present at the public hearing or invited to comment remotely as follows: Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone, or Android device: Please use this URL https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86197351711. If you do not wish for your name to appear on the screen, then use the drop down menu and click on "rename" to rename yourself to be anonymous. Or join by phone: 1-669-900-6833 Enter Meeting ID: 861 9735 1711. If you wish to comment during the public comment portion of the agenda, Press *9 and we will select you from the meeting cue.
PLEASE NOTE: If joining the meeting via Zoom, your phone number will appear on the screen unless you first dial *67 before dialing the number as shown above. Contact the City Clerk’s office if you need help with this option. To give the City Clerk adequate time to print out your comments for consideration at the meeting, please submit your written comments prior to 5:30 p.m. to redistricting@chinohills.org via email; or if you are unable to email, please call the City Clerk's Office at (909) 364-2621 by 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. Emails received will be distributed and included with the record but will not be read aloud.
All persons may give testimony at the time and place indicated above. Live translation of the public hearing in Spanish and Chinese will be available. To request live translation, please contact the City Clerk's office at redistricting@chinohills.org or 909‑364-2621.
In compliance with the American with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance to participate, please contact the City Clerk’s office at 909-364-2621 or cityclerk@chinohills.org.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION may be obtained from the City Clerk's Office at (909) 364-2620, Monday through Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
DATED: February 9, 2022
S/ Cheryl Balz, City Clerk
PUBLISHED: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, February 12, 2022
POSTED ON WEBSITE:
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 82-22
