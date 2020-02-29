PUBLIC NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF

CITY OF CHINO HILLS

ORDINANCE NO. 350

        NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on February 25, 2020, the City Council of the City of Chino Hills adopted Ordinance No. 350 entitled:

        AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS, REPEALING AND REPLACING CHAPTER 12.32 CITY-OWNED OPEN SPACE USE REGULATIONS IN ITS ENTIRETY

        The proposed Ordinance is repealing and replacing in its entirety Chapter 12.32 to the Chino Hills Municipal Code (“CHMC”) is necessary to enhance regulations regarding the use of City-owned open space.

        Ordinance No. 350 was adopted by the City Council by the following vote:

Ayes:     Bennett, Johsz, Marquez, Moran, Rogers 

        Noes:    None

        Absent:  None

        A certified copy of the full text of Ordinance No. 350 is available for review in the office of the City Clerk, City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.

DATED:  February 26, 2020

s/CHERYL BALZ, CITY CLERK

PUBLISH:  Chino Hills Champion

                  Saturday, February 29, 2020

                  164-20

CITY OF CHINO HILLS - PUBLIC NOTICE

