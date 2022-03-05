CITY OF CHINO - ORDINANCE NO. 2022-004

SUMMARY FOR PUBLICATION
ORDINANCE NO. 2022-004
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CHINO AMENDING TITLE 2 ADMINISTRATION AND PERSONNEL, CHAPTER 2.06, CITY COUNCIL, OF THE CHINO MUNICIPAL CODE RELATING TO DISTRICT ELECTIONS WITH RESPECT TO ELECTING CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS, ESTABLISHING NEW DISTRICT BOUNDARIES
Ordinance No. 2022-004 amends Chapter 2.06 of the Chino Municipal Code by adjusting the electoral district boundaries as a result of the decennial census and establishing new electoral district boundaries in compliance with federal and state laws. Ordinance No. 2022-004 adopts a new voting district map for election of council members by-district beginning with the November 2022 General Municipal Election. The election sequencing for the new voting district map will follow the schedule detailed in Chino Municipal Code Section 2.06.030 with Districts 2 and 3 being up for election in November 2022 and Districts 1 and 4 scheduled to be up for election in November 2024. Pursuant to Chino Municipal Code Section 2.06.010(5) the Mayor’s seat is elected at-large and scheduled to be up for election in November 2024.
Introduction of Ordinance No. 2022-004 by the Chino City Council occurred at its regularly scheduled meeting of March 1, 2022, with the following votes:
AYES: COMSTOCK, FLORES, LUCIO, POCOCK, ULLOA
NOES: NONE
ABSENT: NONE
A copy of the full text of the Ordinance is available in the office of the City Clerk of the City of Chino. The Chino City Council will consider adoption of Ordinance No. 2022-004 on March 15, 2022.
Angela Robles, City Clerk
Publish: March 5, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 138-22
