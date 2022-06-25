CITY OF CHINO HILLS - NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
CITY OF CHINO HILLS
SPECIAL MAINTENANCE AREAS 1 AND 2
RESOLUTION NO. 2022R-044
A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS, ACTING IN ITS CAPACITY AS THE GOVERNING BODY OF CHINO HILLS SPECIAL MAINTENANCE AREAS 1 AND 2, APPROVING THE PRELIMINARY ENGINEER’S REPORT, DECLARING INTENTION TO LEVY AND COLLECT ASSESSMENTS, AND GIVING NOTICE OF AND SETTING THE TIME AND PLACE OF THE HEARING FOR THE LEVY OF THE PROPOSED ASSESSMENT.
WHEREAS, on February 8, 2022, the City Council of the City of Chino Hills adopted Resolution No. 2022R-012 ordering an Engineer's Report for annual assessments for Chino Hills Special Maintenance Areas 1 and 2; and
WHEREAS, the proceedings for the confirmation of the aforesaid charges contained in the Annual Report for the maintenance areas shall be taken under and in accordance with the State of California Government Code Section 25214.1 and the County of San Bernardino Ordinance No. SD-91-11 incorporated by reference into the Chino Hills Municipal Code.
NOW THEREFORE, THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS DOES HEREBY RESOLVE, DETERMINE AND ORDER AS FOLLOWS:
SECTION 1. That the public interest and convenience require, and it is the intention of the City Council, to levy and collect within Chino Hills Special Maintenance Areas 1 and 2, assessments for the Fiscal Year 2022-23.
SECTION 2. That the expenses necessary for the maintenance, repairs, replacement, utilities, care, supervision, and all other items necessary for proper maintenance and operation of the improvements shall be confirmed as a special service charge upon each lot or parcel of land lying within the maintenance areas in proportion to the estimated benefits received from the existing maintenance and improvements.
SECTION 3. That the Chino Hills Special Maintenance Area 1, previously formed by the Board of Supervisors of the County of San Bernardino as County Service Area 70-CH, provides street sweeping services throughout Chino Hills and Chino Hills Special Maintenance Area 2, previously formed by the Board of Supervisors of the County of San Bernardino as County Service Area 48-A, provides road maintenance services in the Sleepy Hollow area of Chino Hills.
SECTION 4. That the Engineer's Report for the proposed Chino Hills Special Maintenance Areas 1 and 2 annual assessments was filed with the City Clerk and submitted to the City Council this date. The Engineer’s Report may be referred to for a full and detailed description of the improvements, the boundaries of the assessment district, and any zones therein and the proposed assessments upon assessable lots and parcels of land within the District.
SECTION 5. The City Clerk is hereby directed to give notice pursuant to Government Code Section 6066, as applicable. The City Council shall consider all oral statements and written protests made or filed by any interested person.
SECTION 6. That on July 12, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., the City Council will conduct a Public Hearing in the Council Chambers of City Hall located at 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, to give all interested persons an opportunity to hear and be heard on the proposed assessments to be levied on Chino Hills Special Maintenance Areas 1 and 2 for
Fiscal Year 2022-23, as contained in the Engineer's Report on file in the City Clerk's Office.
SECTION 7. That on July 12, 2022, 7:00 p.m., the City Council will vote to approve the proposed assessments to be levied on Chino Hills Special Maintenance Areas 1 and 2 for Fiscal Year 2022-23, as contained in the Engineer's Report on file in the City Clerk's Office.
SECTION 8. That there is no proposed increase to the assessment for Fiscal Year 2022-23.
SECTION 9. The City Clerk shall certify as to the adoption of this Resolution.
PASSED, APPROVED, AND ADOPTED this 25th day of May 2022.
Dated: June 22, 2022
s/Cheryl Balz, City Clerk
Publish: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, June 25, 2022
Saturday, July 2, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 342-22
