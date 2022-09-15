T.S. No.: 20-3652 Notice of Trustee’s Sale
Loan No.: *******118 APN: 1055-492-29-0-000
You Are In Default Under A Deed Of Trust Dated
7/9/2007. Unless You Take Action To Protect
Your Property, It May Be Sold At A Public Sale. If
You Need An Explanation Of The Nature Of The
Proceeding Against You, You Should Contact A
Lawyer. A public auction sale to the highest bidder
for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or
national bank, check drawn by a state or federal
credit union, or a check drawn by a state or
federal savings and loan association, or savings
association, or savings bank specified in Section
5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to
do business in this state will be held by the duly
appointed trustee as shown below, of all right,
title, and interest conveyed to and now held by
the trustee in the hereinafter described property
under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described
below. The sale will be made, but without
covenant or warranty, expressed or implied,
regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to
pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s)
secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and
late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s),
advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust,
interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of
the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the
initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably
estimated to be set forth below. The amount may
be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Swati S.
Shah, A Married Woman As Her Sole And Separate
Property Duly Appointed Trustee: Prestige Default
Services, LLC Recorded 7/18/2007 as Instrument
No. 2007-0422043 The subject Deed of Trust
was modified by Loan Modification recorded
as Instrument 2018-0432783 and recorded on
11/19/2018 of Official Records in the office of the
Recorder of San Bernardino County, California,
Date of Sale: 10/4/2022 at 1:00 PM Place of
Sale: near front steps of Chino Civic Center,
13220 Central Avenue, Chino Amount of unpaid
balance and other charges: $784,705.30 Street
Address or other common designation of real
property: 7889 Garden Park St Chino California
91708-7659 A.P.N.: 1055-492-29-0-000 The
undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for
any incorrectness of the street address or other
common designation, if any, shown above. If no
street address or other common designation is
shown, directions to the location of the property
may be obtained by sending a written request
to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of
first publication of this Notice of Sale. Notice To
Potential Bidders: If you are considering bidding
on this property lien, you should understand that
there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee
auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on
the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a
trustee auction does not automatically entitle
you to free and clear ownership of the property.
You should also be aware that the lien being
auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the
highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be
responsible for paying off all liens senior to the
lien being auctioned off, before you can receive
clear title to the property. You are encouraged
to investigate the existence, priority, and size of
outstanding liens that may exist on this property
by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title
insurance company, either of which may charge
you a fee for this information. If you consult either
of these resources, you should be aware that the
same lender may hold more than one mortgage or
deed of trust on the property. All checks payable
to Prestige Default Services, LLC. Notice To
Property Owner: The sale date shown on this
notice of sale may be postponed one or more
times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a
court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California
Civil Code. The law requires that information
about trustee sale postponements be made
available to you and to the public, as a courtesy
to those not present at the sale. If you wish to
learn whether your sale date has been postponed,
and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date
for the sale of this property, you may call (877)
440-4460 or visit this Internet Web site https://
mkconsultantsinc.com/trustees-sales/, using
the file number assigned to this case 20-3652.
Information about postponements that are very
short in duration or that occur close in time to the
scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected
in the telephone information or on the Internet
Web site. The best way to verify postponement
information is to attend the scheduled sale. Notice
To Tenant: You may have a right to purchase this
property after the trustee auction pursuant to
Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you
are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase
the property if you match the last and highest
bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an
“eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase
the property if you exceed the last and highest
bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three
steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48
hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can
call (877) 440-4460, or visit this internet website
https://mkconsultantsinc.com/trustees-sales/,
using the file number assigned to this case 20-
3652 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale
was held, the amount of the last and highest bid,
and the address of the trustee. Second, you must
send a written notice of intent to place a bid so
that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days
after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a
bid so that the trustee receives it no more than
45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think
you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or
“eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting
an attorney or appropriate real estate professional
immediately for advice regarding this potential
right to purchase. Date: 8/5/2022 Prestige Default
Services, LLC 1920 Old Tustin Ave. Santa Ana,
California 92705 Questions: 949-427-2010 Sale
Line: (877) 440-4460 Briana Young, Trustee Sale
Officer
Publish: September 3, 10, 17, 2022
Chino Valley Champion CH 0116-21
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Five injured in four-car crash at East End and Riverside in Chino
- Former stockbroker from Chino Hills sentenced to 6½ years in investment fraud scheme
- Chino on road-building rush for Preserve growth
- Chino Hills Eagle Scout earns 138 merit badges
- Battle for the Bone, Milk Can games kick off Friday
- Melissa Sirlopu
- Appeal granted: church can go to College Park
- Real estate broker an icon in Chino Hills
- High school reunion and suppressed memories
- Chino man facing possession of child porn charges
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Imam returns to his roots in Chino (2)
- Walt Pocock named Outstanding Citizen of the Year (1)
- Huskies swim past Bulldogs, 25-4 (1)
- Suspected sunglasses thief arrest in Chino Hills (1)
- City fumes over state edict on Shoppes II (1)
- Exciting playground coming to Crossroads (1)
- Opinion Editorial (1)
- Financial Planning Programs Put College Students on Path to Career Success (1)
Latest e-Edition
Register to receive our free daily newsletter by email
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Champion's newsletter is emailed Monday through Friday
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
Would you like to receive our breaking news news? Signup today!
e-Edition Subscribers
e-Edition Only - $39.00 Year
This is the exact replica of our weekly printed paper.
Great for searching archives!
General InterestImported List: General Interest
News Updates
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.