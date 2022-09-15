T.S. No.: 20-3652 Notice of Trustee’s Sale

Loan No.: *******118 APN: 1055-492-29-0-000

You Are In Default Under A Deed Of Trust Dated

7/9/2007. Unless You Take Action To Protect

Your Property, It May Be Sold At A Public Sale. If

You Need An Explanation Of The Nature Of The

Proceeding Against You, You Should Contact A

Lawyer. A public auction sale to the highest bidder

for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or

national bank, check drawn by a state or federal

credit union, or a check drawn by a state or

federal savings and loan association, or savings

association, or savings bank specified in Section

5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to

do business in this state will be held by the duly

appointed trustee as shown below, of all right,

title, and interest conveyed to and now held by

the trustee in the hereinafter described property

under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described

below. The sale will be made, but without

covenant or warranty, expressed or implied,

regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to

pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s)

secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and

late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s),

advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust,

interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of

the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the

initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably

estimated to be set forth below. The amount may

be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Swati S.

Shah, A Married Woman As Her Sole And Separate

Property Duly Appointed Trustee: Prestige Default

Services, LLC Recorded 7/18/2007 as Instrument

No. 2007-0422043 The subject Deed of Trust

was modified by Loan Modification recorded

as Instrument 2018-0432783 and recorded on

11/19/2018 of Official Records in the office of the

Recorder of San Bernardino County, California,

Date of Sale: 10/4/2022 at 1:00 PM Place of

Sale: near front steps of Chino Civic Center,

13220 Central Avenue, Chino Amount of unpaid

balance and other charges: $784,705.30 Street

Address or other common designation of real

property: 7889 Garden Park St Chino California

91708-7659 A.P.N.: 1055-492-29-0-000 The

undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for

any incorrectness of the street address or other

common designation, if any, shown above. If no

street address or other common designation is

shown, directions to the location of the property

may be obtained by sending a written request

to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of

first publication of this Notice of Sale. Notice To

Potential Bidders: If you are considering bidding

on this property lien, you should understand that

there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee

auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on

the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a

trustee auction does not automatically entitle

you to free and clear ownership of the property.

You should also be aware that the lien being

auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the

highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be

responsible for paying off all liens senior to the

lien being auctioned off, before you can receive

clear title to the property. You are encouraged

to investigate the existence, priority, and size of

outstanding liens that may exist on this property

by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title

insurance company, either of which may charge

you a fee for this information. If you consult either

of these resources, you should be aware that the

same lender may hold more than one mortgage or

deed of trust on the property. All checks payable

to Prestige Default Services, LLC. Notice To

Property Owner: The sale date shown on this

notice of sale may be postponed one or more

times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a

court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California

Civil Code. The law requires that information

about trustee sale postponements be made

available to you and to the public, as a courtesy

to those not present at the sale. If you wish to

learn whether your sale date has been postponed,

and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date

for the sale of this property, you may call (877)

440-4460 or visit this Internet Web site https://

mkconsultantsinc.com/trustees-sales/, using

the file number assigned to this case 20-3652.

Information about postponements that are very

short in duration or that occur close in time to the

scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected

in the telephone information or on the Internet

Web site. The best way to verify postponement

information is to attend the scheduled sale. Notice

To Tenant: You may have a right to purchase this

property after the trustee auction pursuant to

Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you

are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase

the property if you match the last and highest

bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an

“eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase

the property if you exceed the last and highest

bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three

steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48

hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can

call (877) 440-4460, or visit this internet website

https://mkconsultantsinc.com/trustees-sales/,

using the file number assigned to this case 20-

3652 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale

was held, the amount of the last and highest bid,

and the address of the trustee. Second, you must

send a written notice of intent to place a bid so

that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days

after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a

bid so that the trustee receives it no more than

45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think

you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or

“eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting

an attorney or appropriate real estate professional

immediately for advice regarding this potential

right to purchase. Date: 8/5/2022 Prestige Default

Services, LLC 1920 Old Tustin Ave. Santa Ana,

California 92705 Questions: 949-427-2010 Sale

Line: (877) 440-4460 Briana Young, Trustee Sale

Officer

Publish: September 3, 10, 17, 2022

Chino Valley Champion CH 0116-21

