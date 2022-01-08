CHINO AIRPORT SOP AD
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the San Bernardino County, Department of Airports, intends to execute a Solicitation of Proposal (SOP) Dome Hangar 4 (A-435) at the Chino Airport. Dome Hangar 4 (A-435) has approximately 6,000 square feet of hangar space (fenced off), comprising approximately one-third of the hangar for storage use at Chino Airport. Effective, January 5th, 2022, an SOP Packet is available to all interested parties The packet may be picked up at the Airport Administration office in Building A-550. For additional information, contact Lorraine Davila, Real Estate Services, 385 N. Arrowhead Ave., 3rd Floor, San Bernardino, CA 92415-0180, (909) 453-5349.
Publish: January 8, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 23-22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.