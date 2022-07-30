CITY OF CHINO HILLS - NOTICE INVITING SEALED BIDS

NOTICE INVITING SEALED BIDS FOR
ROCK SPRINGS DRIVE
PAVEMENT REHABILITATION
project (re-bid)
PROJECT NO. ST22007
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed bids will be received in the Office of the Chino Hills City Clerk up to the hour of 2:00 p.m. on the 25th day of August, 2022, and will be opened on said date and hour, in public, in the Council Chambers of the Chino Hills City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, California, by the City Clerk, for the following work: ROCK SPRINGS DRIVE PAVEMENT REHABILITATION PROJECT (RE-BID) - PROJECT NO. ST22007, and shall be tabulated by the City staff, and the result thereof reported to the City Council for its consideration. Complete digital sets of the Contract Documents (on a flash drive) may be obtained beginning Monday, August 1, 2022 at the Engineering Division, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, California 91709, telephone (909) 364-2770, for a fee of $20.00 per set. (Note: The $20.00 fee will be waived for the previous bidders and planholders.)
Each bid shall be made out on the bid proposal form furnished by the Engineering Division in the bid requirements and specifications, and shall be accompanied by a certified or cashier’s check or bid bond in the amount of ten (10) percent of the amount bid, made payable to the City of Chino Hills, and submitted up to the hour of 2:00 p.m. on the 25th day of August, 2022. Sealed bids shall be submitted in sealed envelopes and marked in the upper left-hand corner “ROCK SPRINGS DRIVE PAVEMENT REHABILITATION PROJECT (RE-BID) - PROJECT NO. ST22007”, together with the name and address of the bidder.
It shall be mandatory, upon the contractor to whom the contract is awarded, and upon any subcontractor under him, to pay not less than the prevailing rate of wages as established by the City Council as they apply to the work being performed hereunder. Said prevailing rates are available from the State of California Department of Industrial Relations website: http://www.dir.ca.gov/OPRL/PWD/Southern.html. The successful bidder shall be required to enter into a contract with the City of Chino Hills in the manner and form approved by the City Attorney. The City Council reserves the right to reject any and all bids or to waive any informality to the extent permitted by law and reserves the further right to make an award to the lowest responsible bidder found and determined to serve the best interest of the City of Chino Hills.
Dated: June 14, 2022
BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL
OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS
s/CHERYL BALZ, CITY CLERK
Publish: Chino Hills Champion
July 30, 2022
August 6, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 419-22
