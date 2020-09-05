CITY OF CHINO - AVISO DE NOMINADOS  PARA PUESTO PÚBLICO

AVISO DE NOMINADOS
PARA PUESTO PÚBLICO
POR LA PRESENTE SE NOTIFICA que las siguientes personas han sido nominadas para los puestos designados para ser cubiertos en la Elección General Municipal que se celebrará en la Ciudad de Chino el martes 3, de noviembre de 2020.
PARA UN ALCALDE – (TÉRMINO DE CUATRO AÑOS) VOTE POR UNO:
Christopher Edward Hutchinson
Eunice M. Ulloa
PARA UN Miembro del Concejo de la Ciudad - Distrito 1 (TÉRMINO de cuarto años) Vote por uno:
Christopher Flores
Paul A. Rodriguez
PARA Miembro del Concejo de la Ciudad - Distrito 4 (Término de cuatro años) Vote por uno:
Anthony M. Honoré
Erskine S. Dunson
Karen C. Comstock
Brandy Jones
Angela Robles
Secretaria de la Ciudad
Publicar: 5 de septiembre de 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.