AVISO DE NOMINADOS

PARA PUESTO PÚBLICO

POR LA PRESENTE SE NOTIFICA que las siguientes personas han sido nominadas para los puestos designados para ser cubiertos en la Elección General Municipal que se celebrará en la Ciudad de Chino el martes 3, de noviembre de 2020.

PARA UN ALCALDE – (TÉRMINO DE CUATRO AÑOS) VOTE POR UNO:

    Christopher Edward Hutchinson

    Eunice M. Ulloa

PARA UN Miembro del Concejo de la Ciudad - Distrito 1 (TÉRMINO de cuarto años) Vote por uno:

    Christopher Flores

    Paul A. Rodriguez

PARA Miembro del Concejo de la Ciudad - Distrito 4 (Término de cuatro años) Vote por uno:

    Anthony M. Honoré

    Erskine S. Dunson

    Karen C. Comstock

    Brandy Jones

Angela Robles

Secretaria de la Ciudad

Publicar: 5 de septiembre de 2020

CITY OF CHINO - AVISO DE NOMINADOS  PARA PUESTO PÚBLICO

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.