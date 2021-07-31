NOTICE INVITING TO BID PROJECT:
TRACT 16420 LINE F STORM DRAIN IMPROVEMENTS AND TRACT 16420-3 MAIN STREET WET UTILITIES:
SCOPE OF WORK: The work consists of furnishing all materials, equipment, tools, labor and incidentals as required by the Plans, Specifications and Contract Documents for the above stated project. The project is located primarily on Old Chino Corona Road from Cucamonga Channel west to Chino Corona Road and north to East Preserve Loop, Main Street from Pine Avenue to Market Street, and on Market Street from Main Street to East Preserve Loop. The project consists of storm drain improvements including reinforced box culverts, RCP, manholes and structures; PVC C-900 Water, PVC C-900 Recycled Water, and VCP Sewer improvements with associated appurtenances. Bid documents are available electronically by emailing WEBB Associates at annette.trussell@webbassociates.com and malissa.martinez@webbassociates.com.
BIDS DUE:2:00 PM, August 25, 2021 at Preserve Parkhouse at 15871 Main Street, Chino, CA 91708.
BONDS: 10% Bid Bond.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: Prevailing Wage, Cert. Payroll & CA Contractor's License “A” OR a combination of Class “C” specialty contractor’s license(s) sufficient to perform work. See Section 1770 of the California Labor Code for prevailing wage rate determinations: www.dir.ca.gov. All work performed on public works project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR.
7/31, 8/7/21
Publish July 31, August 7, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 380-21
